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PIPCO Donates $10,000 Training System to Peoria Firefighter Recruits
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf PIPCO,4 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) – Peoria firefighters have received a new $10,000 training system donated by Peoria Industrial Piping Company, also known as PIPCO, to help prepare them for building emergencies. The Peoria Fire Training Academy recently conducted training on a portable standpipe system donated by the company. Standpipe systems...