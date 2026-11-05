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A tale of 2 offenses: Clemson then and now
By Hope Johnson,5 days ago
Just eight years ago, the Clemson Tigers had one of the best offenses in the country. Now, in 2026, Clemson’s offense ranks No. 114 nationally. The 2018 Tigers finished their season 15-0 with a national championship under their belt. The 2026 Tigers, however, are fighting to finish at least 8-4. Both teams had true freshman quarterbacks at the helm under the same head coach. Yet, their offenses could not be more different.