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West Feliciana voters deny one ‘renewal,’ OK three others; school board seat still uncertain
By JAMES MINTON,4 days ago
The West Feliciana Parish Council called, then cancelled, a special meeting to deal with a Nov. 3 vote on what was, in effect, a tax renewal that couldn’t be labeled as one. The council had planned to introduce an ordinance Thursday night to resume collecting a half-cent sales tax in January, but the meeting was called off because voters declined to extend the tax for another seven years.