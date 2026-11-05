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Halloween paint and slime party gives kids something to do before trick-or-treating
By Alexis Bocanegra,4 days ago
Seventeen children and the adults who brought them spent Halloween morning painting canvases and mixing slime at YSV Candles & Gifts. “Anyone with kids knows they wake up on Halloween asking, ‘When can we go trick-or-treating?'” said Melinda Tomasweski, owner of Mama’s World, who hosted the Halloween Paint and Slime Party. “My daughter is no exception!”