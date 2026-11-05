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Murder in Persimmon Bluff by Jody Chaffin
By Long and Short Reviews,3 days ago
They stopped speaking in 1980. Forty-eight word searches to the truth. Earl Halstead and Joe Sowder came home from Vietnam like brothers and built most of this end of Table Rock Lake with one truck between them. In December of 1980 they divided the company down the middle and stopped speaking. Neither man ever said why. Their families have bid against each other ever since.