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Blue Crew Recycling Ambassadors score touchdowns in sustainability this season
4 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Blue Crew Recycling Ambassadors, formerly known as Tailgate Ambassadors, jumped into the fall football season with high energy and impressive impacts. Fan engagement is higher than ever, and recycling gathered from tailgate lots is on the rise. As the Crew prepares for the last games of the season, they are looking forward to addressing waste reduction and recycling at a variety of winter and spring sports.