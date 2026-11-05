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American Heart Association welcomes new board members to Gulf Coast market
By American Heart Association,4 days ago
The American Heart Association Gulf Coast market has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Gil Staley and James Campbell. Board members play a vital role in advancing the Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. They bring a combination of professional expertise, personal passion and community influence to help drive revenue and health goals, while championing health equity across the Gulf Coast.
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