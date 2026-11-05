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Angola lieutenant arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
By BLAKE LESCHBER,4 days ago
A lieutenant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested after she allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Faith Davis, 28, of Natchez, Mississippi, was arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on Oct. 31 for malfeasance in office. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
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