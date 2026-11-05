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Patriots QB Drake Maye, Giants WR Malik Nabers highlight October Players of the Month
By Grant Gordon Digital Content Editor,4 days ago
Who were the NFL's top stars in October? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below. A slow start to the season has been left in the wake of an outstanding October by Maye. The Patriots went 3-1 in the month with Maye leading the way, completing 67.2% of his passes (90 of 134) for 1,999 yards (299.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions and another two rushing scores. In three September games, Maye had a single TD pass. In October, he had at least two in each game.