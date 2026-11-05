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Fox Sports to honor America's veterans with NFL, college football coverage live from West Point, Annapolis ahead of Veterans Day
By Around the NFL Staff NFL.com,4 days ago
Fox Sports has a long tradition of honoring America's military heroes on Veterans Day weekend. This year, to cap off the country's 250th birthday celebration, Fox Sports is expanding its tradition with special two-day NFL and college football pregame coverage from two of the nation's most-storied military academies. Fox NFL...