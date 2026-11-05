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Bronx Dad Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Hurling Ex, Baby Off Balcony
By Reid Carlisle,3 days ago
A Bronx man accused of throwing his ex-girlfriend and their baby daughter off a high-rise balcony has been indicted on murder, attempted-murder and related charges, the Bronx District Attorney's office announced. Angel Carrasco, 31, is accused of shoving 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez from a 15th-floor balcony while she held their eight-month-old daughter, killing Ramirez and injuring the baby.