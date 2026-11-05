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Kyle Shanahan admits 49ers explored Jauan Jennings trade, but WR 'pretty happy' in Minnesota
By Nick Shook,4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in another division title race and in need of some help at receiver. Naturally, the 49ers turned toward a familiar face -- former Niner and current Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings -- when contemplating potential acquisitions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. As things moved closer...