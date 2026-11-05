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Aldi Opens New West Erie County Store Ahead of Thanksgiving
4 days ago
Just in time for holiday meal planning, bargain hunters in western Erie County have a new option for affordable groceries. A large crowd gathered Thursday morning as Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest store at 5224 West Ridge Road in Millcreek Township. Shoppers lined up outside and through the parking lot before the doors opened, eager to be among the first customers at the new location.
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