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I-195 Closes Both Ways Overnight Friday in East Providence
By Adriana Vossari,4 days ago
Drivers using I-195 Friday night and Saturday morning will be detoured onto Warren Avenue and Broadway in East Providence, with several on-ramps and part of Broadway closed. East Providence, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is scheduled to close I-195 in both directions near the Taunton Avenue exit in East Providence starting at 10 p.m. Friday, November 6, so crews can demolish the Potter Street Bridge, according to a RIDOT press release issued October 16.
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