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Construction Begins on Major North Center Redevelopment at Lincoln, Damen and Irving Park
5 days ago
Construction is underway at 3959 N. Lincoln Avenue, bringing a major redevelopment to the busy Lincoln, Damen and Irving Park intersection in North Center. The project will renovate the existing five-story former bank building and add new construction, creating 64 affordable apartments, commercial space and supportive services. A historic building...
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