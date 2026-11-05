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Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election: Callahan reelected; VanderWyst to be new Lincoln County Sheriff
By Opinion,4 days ago
WISCONSIN – On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters across Wisconsin and the country headed to the polls to vote in the General Election, deciding local, statewide and national races. Nationally, Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2023, while in Wisconsin, Democrats won the governorship and majorities in both houses of the State Legislature, cementing the party’s first trifecta in 16 years.