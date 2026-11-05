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Local 20-year-old pleads guilty in federal court to mail theft and illegal possession of machine gun
By Mishalynn Brown,4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee 20-year-old has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal possession of a machine gun and a Postal Service key, along with mail theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida. The attorney’s office said law enforcement searched Yasir...