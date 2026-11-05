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The 'blueification' of state names is taking over TikTok. What does it mean?
4 days ago
A blue wave is here, and Gen Z is responding the way they know best: with memes. From "Blexas" to "Bliowa," young people are turning this week's Nov. 3 midterms into a viral moment. The election flipped the House and Senate, and Democrats also pulled off several down-ballot races in a defeat over President Donald Trump and Republicans. It's something the internet is calling the "blueification" of states.