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Grateful for the past, excited for the future: ESU Provost Brent Thomas reflects on his two decades with ESU as he prepares to step into new role with Kansas Board of Regents in January
By Tagan Trahoon,4 days ago
Emporia State Provost Brent Thomas says his 20 years with the institution have been full of memories, relationships and skill-building opportunities he plans to take with him into his next role with the Kansas Board of Regents next year. This past week, it was announced that Thomas has been selected...