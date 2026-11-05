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Volunteers invited to help beautify downtown Sacramento at Love 916 kickoff Saturday
4 days ago
A new community volunteer campaign is kicking off Saturday, Nov. 7, inviting people to help beautify a downtown Sacramento park through planting, mulching and litter cleanup. The Love 916 kickoff event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 910 I St. The event, supported by Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes and community partners, will bring volunteers together to plant flowers, spread mulch and pick up litter.
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