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Green Bay police identify drone operator who disrupted Packers game at Lambeau Field
By Mary Piacente,4 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/WISN) - Green Bay police say they have identified the drone operator who interrupted a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field, triggering a joint federal investigation involving the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration. The unauthorized flight occurred during the Week 8 matchup between the Packers...
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