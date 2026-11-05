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Local Student Musicians Rock the Holidays
By Advertising,4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival) Presented by Sunriver Music Festival, Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer will Rock the Holidays with original material and hits of the season, celebrating classical music by infusing new life through the modern sound, styles and performance of rock music. December 9 at the Tower features 18 young musicians from throughout the region! Come see students from Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, Bend’s School of Rock, Music Flow, High Desert Chamber Music’s Spotlight Chamber Players, and local music studios perform on stage with this dynamic rock band. This collaboration offers an unforgettable opportunity for local students.