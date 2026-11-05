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Lanterns: The Complete First Season; Arrives On 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD February 9, 2027 From HBO – DC Studios – Warner Bros
By Kevin Lovell,4 days ago
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, HBO and DC Studios have announced their physical releases for ‘Lanterns: The Complete First Season’. The debut season will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning February 9, 2027. The Investigation Comes Home in Lanterns: The Complete First Season.