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Syracuse Teen, 18, Admits Organizing Drive-By That Killed Wrong Man
By Brooke Baranski,4 days ago
An 18-year-old Syracuse man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for organizing a drive-by shooting that killed 26-year-old Jakari Townsend, a man prosecutors say had nothing to do with the robbery that set the retaliation in motion. Drevan Felder hesitated before entering his plea in court, admitting he worked with two other men to plan the shooting that unfolded hours after an armed robbery on Syracuse’s west side.