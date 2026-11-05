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Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Is Not Happy With Browns Reporters
By Jimmy Swartz,3 days ago
Few players in the NFL draw the kind of attention Shedeur Sanders does. Every throw in practice, every comment at the podium and every move he makes gets dissected far beyond Cleveland. That spotlight only grows when an opportunity to start opens up, and that is exactly where Sanders finds himself this week. Now, his family is weighing in on how he is being covered.