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Iowa Democrat Wins State House Seat Months After Quitting Race Over Health
By Bobby Mercer,3 days ago
A retired railroad executive who dropped out of his Iowa House race two months before Election Day just won it anyway. Eric Armstrong defeated Republican Keith Jones by about nine percentage points and roughly 865 votes to capture Iowa House District 20, even though he announced on September 7 that he was stepping away from the campaign to deal with unspecified personal health issues.