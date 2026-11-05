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York City Man, 21, Charged After Shooting; Witness Had Protection Order Against Suspect
By Ben Corbin,4 days ago
A 21-year-old York City man is facing an attempted homicide charge after police say he pulled up alongside another man's car early Sunday morning and fired a shot, leaving the victim bleeding from a forehead wound before friends rushed him to the hospital. Police said a witness who followed the victim's vehicle had an active protection-from-abuse order against the suspect, Carlos Luis Bracero, at the time of the shooting.
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