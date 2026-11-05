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Harrisburg University Selected to Pilot Work-Integrated Learning Models Built for Small and Midsize Employers
4 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Demand for work-integrated learning (WIL) continues to outpace supply. Of the 8.2 million learners who sought an internship, only 3.6 million secured one. Many large employers already operate WIL at scale, but small and midsize employers remain far less engaged, even though they employ roughly 46% of the American workforce and are critical to expanding opportunity for learners and building regional talent pipelines.