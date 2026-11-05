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Scientific Games Appoints Dan Flynn Chief Executive Officer
5 days ago
Scientific Games announces the appointment of Dan Flynn as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2. Flynn brings more than 30 years of business and leadership experience spanning global operations, enterprise technology and strategic transformation. The company also announces that Kevin Schneider, who has served as Interim CEO since September 2026, has been appointed Chairman of the Scientific Games Board of Directors.