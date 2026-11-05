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A new financial era requires an updated system
4 days ago
Balancing the day-to-day needs of a globally connected financial system with the sustainability goals society must achieve is no small feat. Andrew Karolyi, Charles Field Knight Dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, spoke at the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2026 about the importance of financial system change to align corporate decision making with sustainability goals. Karolyi was one of five speakers in the Capital and Markets as System Levers keynote session at the New York Marriott Marquis on Wednesday, Sept. 23, during Climate Week NYC. Hundreds of business leaders, government officials and nonprofit organizers from around the world were in attendance.