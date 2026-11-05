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Tri-County Technical College Honors Becky Jo Davis Clark with Philanthropist of the Year Award
4 days ago
Becky Jo Davis Clark is the 2026 recipient of the Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) Foundation’s Philanthropist of the Year award. Officials from the Foundation note that this is their highest and most prestigious honor reserved for individuals, foundations, companies, trusts, organizations, or other entities that have made significant financial contribution, either cash or non-cash, to the Foundation to support the work of the College.
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