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ZADVORNAYA | The Ultimate Horror (Love)
4 days ago
Many would disagree, of course; I do, too. Love is wonderful — so many songs have been written for it, around it or against it. It’s hard to think of a music artist not having engaged with the great lofty feeling on some level, be it from a position of childlike enthusiasm, jaded fatalism or soft irony. Music itself, in turn, gives us language to describe experiences — and love is no stranger to being casually put into words borrowed from Adele or John Legend, or being declared against the backdrop of an inoffensive Ed Sheeran ballad no different than his previous one. It’s a palatable, soft feeling being described — one that slots neatly into the nooks and crevices of an existing life and organically unfolds alongside it.