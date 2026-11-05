undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Project to preserve Mark Twain artifacts funded by grant from Riedel Foundation
By News Desk,4 days ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. - The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum has been awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation. The grant will help fund a first-of-its-kind effort to digitally preserve the museum's collection, making artifacts, documents and educational resources more accessible to the public while expanding outreach beyond the museum's campus.