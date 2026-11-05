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Former Nease QB Marcus Stokes wins national honor, tied for most TD passes in FBS college football
By Staff,3 days ago
Former Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes accounted for five touchdowns against Army, earning a national award and moving into a tie for the country’s lead in touchdown passes. The Memphis junior was named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday after completing 29 of 35 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 49-22 win over Army.