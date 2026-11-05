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NSP Launches Initiative to Inform Parents of Explicit Online Content
By Rich Barnett,4 days ago
The Nebraska State Patrol is launching a new effort to provide critical information to parents regarding potential cases of children sharing explicit content online. The NSP Technical Crimes Unit (TCU) serves as the central repository for all Nebraska-based Cyber Tipline reports received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The volume of reports has increased significantly in recent years. Nebraska is projected to receive more than 7,000 cybertips in 2026 alone. When a tipline report is received it goes through a review process to evaluate potential criminal activity. Tips are then prioritized for further investigative work when they contain imminent risk to the youth in Nebraska or show clear violations of Nebraska Statutes.