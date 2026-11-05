undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Herman P. Tucker
By Verona author pens award-winning book,4 days ago
Herman P. Tucker of Verona, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 31, 2026 at age 88 with his beloved wife Jo at his side. Herman and Jo were inseparable, the love of each other’s lives, and best friends. They enjoyed traveling, often taking long road trips that featured national and state parks. They camped, boated, played tennis, hiked mountains and canyons, enjoyed long walks in the woods, and explored the history and geography and traditions of all the areas where they lived. Together they lived in Louisville KY, Bonita Springs FL, and Madison and Verona WI. Some of Herman’s favorite times were spent walking the beaches and boating the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico in south Florida.