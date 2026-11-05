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OLLAS Awards Record Number of Scholarships to UNO Students
4 days ago
Supported by the Mammel Foundation, the Next Generation Leadership Scholarship connects students with both financial assistance for their studies and experiential opportunities for professional development. During their senior spring semester as NGLS scholars, students are invited to partake in a Community Engagement trip. Scholars recently visited Chicago, where they got hands on experience learning from local nonprofits like Illinois Workers in Action and the Center for Immigrant Progress.