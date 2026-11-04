undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MVNU benefit concert to feature Nashville songwriters for Cougar baseball
By Share on LinkedIn,3 days ago
Three accomplished songwriters and performers will share stories behind some of Christian and country music's most memorable songs during A Night with Nashville: Benefitting Cougar Baseball with the Hits on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, according to the university. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in Thorne...
1