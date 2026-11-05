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Allwyn UK Announces Executive Team Changes to Deliver the Next Stage of Its Transformation of The National Lottery
4 days ago
Allwyn UK has announced a new leadership structure to deliver the next stage of its transformation of The National Lottery. The new senior team structure is designed to accelerate growth, increase returns for Good Causes and improve the experience for players and retail partners by bringing key commercial, customer and technology capabilities closer together around Allwyn’s Retail and Digital channels, while elevating the role of marketing across the business.