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FDA, Radiopharm Align on Phase 3 Trial of RAD101 for Brain Metastases
4 days ago
The planned study will evaluate the investigational PET imaging agent in approximately 280 patients with indeterminate brain metastases following radiotherapy. Radiopharm Theranostics has reached alignment with the US FDA on the design of a single pivotal phase 3 trial evaluating RAD101, an investigational PET imaging agent for patients with indeterminate brain metastases following radiotherapy. The multicenter study is expected to enroll approximately 280 patients with brain metastases originating from various solid tumor types.1.