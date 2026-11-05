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Darovasertib-Crizotinib Shows Activity in Uveal Melanoma Regardless of HLA
4 days ago
In OptimUM-01, first-line darovasertib plus crizotinib produced a 34.1% ORR and 21.1-month median OS in metastatic uveal melanoma, with activity across HLA subgroups. The oral combination of the protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor darovasertib (IDE196) and the MET inhibitor crizotinib (Xalkori) showed antitumor activity in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, regardless of HLA-A*02:01 status, according to phase 2 results from the OptimUM-01 trial (NCT03947385) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1 Additional data from HLA-A*02:01–positive patients, including those previously treated with tebentafusp-tebn (Kimmtrak), were presented at the.