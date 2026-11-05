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New Body Piercing Studio, Golden Ritual, Coming to Hoboken
By Ashtyn Asay,4 days ago
Golden Ritual, a new body piercing studio is making its way to Hoboken. Coming soon to 132 Washington Street, the business will offer professional piercing services paired with high-end jewelry. The folks behind the business are currently targeting a December opening, making it a great option for those looking to add a little sparkle to their holiday look. Here’s what we know so far.