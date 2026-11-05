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MIDSTATE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wheeler whips Telfair to take 4-A lead; Treutlen tramples H’ville; Swainsboro dismantles Dodge
By Clay Reynolds,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Unexpected upsets, and wins by a handful of the area’s top teams to snap some region title and playoff races into clearer focus, marked a busy next-to-last week of regular-season action around the Heart of Georgia. Wheeler Co. 42, Telfair Co. 25. Three...
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