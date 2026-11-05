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MIDSTATE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wheeler whips Telfair to take 4-A lead; Treutlen tramples H’ville; Swainsboro dismantles Dodge

By Clay Reynolds,

3 days ago
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