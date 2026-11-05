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Obituary: Greathouse, Pamela Kay
By Kendyl Householder,3 days ago
Pamela Kay Greathouse, 73, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio after a strong battle. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Shirley Owen and Irma Metz Greathouse. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Grimm, and two grandchildren, Bentley and Ian Wolfe.