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Microsoft, Discord, and others are finally paying attention to RAM, and rising costs could accelerate the change
By Mauro Huculak,3 days ago
Software companies are reconsidering memory consumption as rising RAM prices make computer upgrades increasingly expensive. Microsoft is optimizing Windows 11 and working with developers to improve memory efficiency across Windows applications. Discord plans to replace its Electron-based desktop architecture with a Rust-based implementation to improve performance and reduce memory consumption.