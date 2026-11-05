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LCI Industries’ Q3 Results Reflect ‘Continued Progress’
By RV Business,2 days ago
Growth in Adjacent Industries and Aftermarket; Strong Execution Drives Operating Margin Expansion. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights versus Third Quarter 2025. Consolidated net sales of $992 million relative to $1,036 million. Diversified businesses grew, with Adjacent Industries net sales growth of 7% and Aftermarket up 6%, partially mitigating lower RV OEM...