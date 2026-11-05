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Retire To This East Coast City With Sporty Appeal, Local Eats, And Laid-Back Florida Vibes
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
Picture a retirement filled with morning walks along nature trails and boardwalks, rounds of golf, and brunch with friends. When the weekend comes, you can unwind at the beach or take a short trip to nearby attractions. That's the kind of life West Melbourne, Florida, has to offer. Located about midway down the state's Atlantic coast, it enjoys mild winters that give you plenty of time for outdoor activities. And with relatively affordable living costs, West Melbourne lets you enjoy the Sunshine State lifestyle without your retirement budget melting faster than a popsicle in the Florida heat.