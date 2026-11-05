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California expands water storage infrastructure, largest new reservoir in more than 50 years clears final permit
3 days ago
The 1.5 million-acre-foot Sites Reservoir will store enough water to supply more than 4.5 million homes for one year. What you need to know: Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California just reached a major milestone. After decades of planning, Sites Reservoir secured its final water-right permit, driven by Governor Newsom and other state leaders who made the project a priority. The approval clears the way for construction and moves California closer to adding 1.5 million acre-feet of new water storage to prepare for a hotter, drier future.