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Sen. Rob Stafsholt on Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in 2027
By Steven Potter,4 days ago
Senator, what are your thoughts and reaction to the election results tonight?. You know, it’s early yet tonight, but, obviously, disappointed — things didn’t go the way we wanted tonight, both on a political level as well as a personal level for Tom. I think Tom ran a heck of a race this whole summer, fall. He was at every dairy breakfast I was at. He was at every kind of community event. He’d gone to anything. I quite honestly can’t find a single chink in his armor that I would have done anything different than he did. So what we take from that is that the voters have spoken, and they want to try something a little different and go a different direction. So I think as a party and as a group, we’re going to go back and try to regroup and strategize and figure out where we’ve gone wrong as far as the voter’s eyes are concerned and what might be better for the voters in Wisconsin tonight, and try to see where we go from here and strategize for the next couple months and hit the ground running Jan. 1.