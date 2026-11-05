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Genius Sports beats guidance in first quarter post-Legend acquisition
By Rob Schaefer,4 days ago
Genius Sports reported its first full quarter of earnings since closing its acquisition of betting media network Legend and beat guidance by booking $269.9M in revenue. Genius, which distributes live data for rights holders including the NFL and Premier League, posted a $15.7M net loss (a 46% improvement YOY) and $87.1M Adjusted EBITDA (up 156% YOY) against that revenue in Q3 of FY26.